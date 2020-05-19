Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed Police on Monday arrested two of a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their posses­sion. According to police, the arrested thieves were identi­fied as Muhammad Waqas s/o Hanif and Hameedullah s/o Ghaffar. The police also recov­ered five motorcycles bearing registration numbers HDN-3241 stolen from limits of Taimoria Police Station, KFH-0251, lifted from PS Shahra-e-Noor Jahan limits, KGM-2232 stolen from Gulberg PS limits, KDS-6676 lifted from limits of PS Gabol Town and a mo­torcycle without registra­tion number stolen from the limits of Super Market PS.