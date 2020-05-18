Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,804.97 points as compared to 34,008.33 points on the last working day, with negative change of 203.36 points (0.60%). A total of 261,966,059 shares were traded compared to the trade of 213,284,578 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.279 billion as compared to Rs6.213 billion during last trading day. As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 184 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.