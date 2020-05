Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government is considering announcing six holidays for the upcoming event of Eid-ul-Fitr, sources disclosed on Monday. The holidays would start from May 22 (Friday) and continue till May 27 (Wednesday). The Eid is likely to fall either on May 24 (Sunday) or May 25 (Monday) depending on the moon sighting. Sources said that a formal notification regarding Eid holidays would be issued soon after approval of the Punjab Chief Secretary.