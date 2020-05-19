Share:

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held in connection with implementation of Supreme Court’s orders regarding shopping malls and markets, at Chief Secretary’s Camp here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat, and Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IGP Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned. The meeting decided that the Punjab government would ensure implementation of Supreme Court’s orders in letter and spirit and would issue new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for shopping malls and markets in the province in the light of the apex court’s directions.