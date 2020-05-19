Share:

LAHORE - Senior Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that according to the principles of hygiene, quality food is a fundamental right of the citizens and there can be no compromise on cleanliness and standard of the kitchen.

He expressed these views on Monday, while talking to a delegation of Lahore Restaurants Association led by its Chairman Mahmood Akbar while President Kamran Sheikh, Secretary Ahmed Shafiq and Finance Secretary Nisar Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

The Association appealed for immediate opening of restaurants like other businesses, to which Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured them sympathetic consideration to open restaurants in the current situation.

He said that now we have a long way to go in terms of social distances while other conditions must be met to avoid the dangers of corona. Talking to the delegation Aleem hinted at forming a new Advisory Board for restaurants.

He said that a body comprising upon representatives of Food Authority and restaurants would be formed to resolve the issues through mutual understanding.

He added that we have to ensure quality food and cannot allow to play with peoples lives just for our meagre profit.

Aleem said that substandard milk and vegetable grown with dirty water are danger to human lives as poisonous food items cause diseases among the citizens, which should be discouraged at all costs. Officials of Lahore Restaurants Association appealed to the Senior Minister assuring him of all possible cooperation to help in this difficult time.

They said that their closed businesses are on the brink of collapse while thousands employees of this industry who are also jobless. They requested that like other businesses, restaurants should be opened immediately for which all SOPs and government conditions would be complied with.

They offered that half of the capacity of restaurants would be reduced and seated at a distance while they will also follow all other rules to prevent from coronavirus.