KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Pakistan Cus­toms foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a news re­lease issued here on Mon­day, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post Sindh and Balochistan, recov­ered NCP goods worth 7.6 million from a truck traveling from Quetta to Lahore.

The seized goods in­clude large, small tyres and 13000 silver plates.

The seized items have been handed over to cus­toms authorities.