KARACHI - We have come to workers now af­ter distributing ration across Sindh province,’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Hunaid Lakhani said here. He said that the real power of the PTI was its workers.

He stated this after dis­tributing ration among the PTI workers of Naz­imabad area of the me­tropolis, according to a communique.

Hunaid Lakhani asked if they would not take care of the party workers then who would do it.

He said that the ration after 24 hours would also be distributed among workers in Malir.