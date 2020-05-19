Share:

ISLAMABAD - The world’s most important freestyle football tournament will not only go on in 2020 – it will be more inclusive than ever. After over a decade of World Finals in front of crowds on five continents, Red Bull Street Style will take the official World Championship of freestyle football entirely online. Anyone can enter by submitting a video clip. Through a series of challenges, the field will be narrowed until the best international men and women – from reigning titleholders to hungry newcomers – turn it up in a live online World Final streamed globally. Entry opens on 18 May 2020.Freestyle football is the mind-blowing art of performing tricks with a football, and Red Bull Street Style is the sport’s premier event. The current global situation has seen freestyle soar even higher in popularity, because it can be done individually anywhere, anytime. All you need is a ball. “This online season of Red Bull Street Style could not have come at a better time, and it’s unique: There has never been a freestyle competition on this scale that’s online and open to everyone,” says Steve Elias, President of the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA). “We’re going to see all the top stars and also discover new faces who never had a chance to enter before. It’s exciting.”