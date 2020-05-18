Share:

Rawalpindi-Despite lockdown by the Punjab government and heavy deployment of police and other enforcement agencies, there seems to be no let up in cases of crime against women and car and motorcycle lifting in the district.

The number of cases of crime against women and cars-motorcycles lifting in the district seems to have skyrocketed from May 1 to 17, 2020. More than 15 women were robbed of purses containing cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuables by the armed dacoit gangs that too in broad day light, they said. With this surge in crime, women and young girls are now hesitating from moving on roads and streets even during day time, something seeking strong attention of Chief Minister Punjab SardarUsman Khan Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ShohaibDastagir.

The auto theft gangs have managed to pick up 48 vehicles, a dumper, six rickshaws and 135 motorcycles while playing havoc to the citizens and conflicting them loss to the tune of millions of rupees, they said.

A shopkeeper has also been gunned down by gang of armed dacoits over showing resistance.

The most horrible and worried fact of lawless Rawalpindi is that more than 800 citizens including women were deprived of precious mobile phones by dacoits on gunpoint. Similarly, scores of houses were mugged by unknown robbers in the district leaving an impression that police exist nowhere.

Police also remained failed in dismantling exploding dens (business) of narcotics in areas of Committee Chowk, DhokeElahiBux, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Misrial Road, Saddar, Morgah, Adiala Road, Musali Town, DhokeLal Shah, DhamaSyedan, Kehkashan Colony, DhamialHayyal Road, Jorian, Chakri Road, Bank Colony, BundaNagyal, Ashraf Colony, Liaquat Colony and JhandaCheechi as the drug dealers are destroying lives of citizens especially young generation.

“The robbers, dacoits and auto theft gangs strike in more than 450 places in the district and deprived citizens of cash, mobile phones, gold, cars, motorcycles and other valuable from May 1 to 7, 2020,” they said.

However, Rawalpindi police under the commands of Superintendents of Police (SPs) Syed Ali (Potohar Division), RaiMazhar (Rawal Division) and Zia Uddin Khan (Saddar Division) and ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima tightened noose against the rapists and child abusers by arresting more than 10 accused involved in assaulting women, children and mentally retorted girl sexually. Police also put behind the bars scores of anti-social elements involved in posting pictures having weapons into hands on social media besides the drug peddlers. On the other hand, a police spokesman, following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, has also issued 15-day performance report of police.

According to him, police, during a crackdown against drug peddlers, held 97 drug suppliers and registered 93 cases against them. He said police also seized 48 kg Charas, 3 kg heroin and 623 bottles of liquor from the possession of drug peddlers. He said police also rounded up 99 outlaws on charges of possessing illegal weapons, resorting to aerial firing and displaying pictures on social media and registered 94 cases against them.

“Police recovered 73 pistols, 6 rifles, 2 Kalashnikovs, 1 mozer and a large number of bullets from their possession,” the spokesman said. Similarly, police nabbed scores of kite dealers and flyers and registered 90 cases against them during a crackdown across the district. He added police recovered more than 13000 kites and 400 twines from possession of the accused. Police also held 91 gamblers during raids on gambling dens across the district and took into custody Rs 260,000 cash, 62 mobile phones, 5 motorcycles and other stuff that was put on stake by the gamblers. Following directions of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounis, police also held 148 proclaimed offenders and court absconders, he said.