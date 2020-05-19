Share:

RENALA KHURD - Robbers gunned down two employees of a CNG-station near Habibabad and fled away after looting Rs 1.7 million, police said on Monday. According to the police sources, cashier Rashed along with another employee Khadim was going to deposit Rs 1.7 million in the bank branch when two armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at their car near Habibabad and snatched away the cash. Rashed died on the spot while Khadim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Later, the heirs of victims staged protest demonstration by placing the dead bodies on the National Highway and blocked the road for five hours. On receving information, police officers along with heavy contingent reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters after the assurance of arrest of the culprits.