Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pro­gramme has disbursed a to­tal of Rs 104.91 billion among 8,619,142 beneficiaries so far under the different categories.

According to details provid­ed by Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, this amount has been disbursed among the daily wage, piece-rate workers and deserving ones till May 18, since the beginning of the payment process under this initiative on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs 1.61 billion has been disbursed among 128,890 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 4.8535 billion among 397,261 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs 0.7166 billion among 56,368 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs 0.3884 billion among 31,983 beneficiaries of Islam­abad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs 19.8468 billion has been disbursed among 1,611,098 beneficia­ries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 45.0158 billion among 3,704,038 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs 32.4871 billion among 2,689,504 beneficiaries in Sindh. The total disbursed amount also included due pay­ments of Rs 1.48 billion to the Kafalat beneficiaries.

According to the category wise disbursement, an amount of Rs 54.86 has been disbursed among 4,447,493 Kafaalat ben­eficiaries under the category-1.

Rs 45.02b distributed among 3,704,038 beneficiaries in Punjab

In category-2, a total of Rs 37.12 has been disbursed among 3,093,023 beneficiaries identi­fied through 8171 SMS service.

While in Category-3, a total of Rs 12.94 billion has been dis­bursed among 1,078,626 ben­eficiaries identified through dis­trict administrations.

The beneficiaries facing problems in withdrawing cash due to faulty biometric iden­tification and registration of deaths can visit their nearest National Database and Regis­tration Authority (NADRA) of­fice to get solutions.

The beneficiaries will be able to resolve their issues regard­ing biometric verification and death registration within 24 hours. The fee of Rs 50 charged for death registration has been waived off for the beneficiaries.

Those applicants who have re­ceived SMS from 8171 that their data is being scrutinized will get the message regarding their eli­gibility by the current week.

The beneficiaries having ex­pired Computerized National Identity Cards can receive their payments as per their eligibility from payment center of Ehsaas by showing their old CNIC.

The citizens who are not registered through 8171 for government assistance are re­quested not to visit payment centers unless receiving mes­sage with date and place for the payment to avoid unnec­essary crowding and enabling the deserving people to receive their payments easily.

Those who have received the payment already or they have not registered through 8171 must not visit the payment centers.

The beneficiaries in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan can re­ceive their payments from the designated retailer of Habib Bank while those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir can get their payments from the designated retailers of Bank Al-Falah.

If they belong to such a dis­trict or province which is differ­ent from what is mentioned on their CNICs can get information from these banks by showing their SMS of payments through biometric verification.