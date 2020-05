Share:

Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced martyrdom in an IED attack on FC vehicle in Pir Ghaib, Mach late last night.

In another incident, a Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand area Kech.