MIRANSHAH - A soldier was martyred and three others injured when a security forces convoy was attacked with a remote-controlled bomb in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan district, sources said on Monday. The security forces personnel were patrolling the Eidak area when they came under the bomb attack from militants. As a result, sepoy Ameer was martyred while Havaldar Arshad and sepoys Abdul Manan and Islam Nabi sustained injuries.Also, a civilian was killed when the security forces opened firing in their defense. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of the report.