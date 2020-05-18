Share:

LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Monday presided over a meeting of the Steering Committee and discussed the construction of a five-star hotel here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the meeting held about the project here at National Hockey Stadium. Taimoor Bhatti told the meeting that the construction of an international-standard hotel would help a lot in promoting sports culture as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “The project of 5-star hotel is one of the important projects of the Punjab government. After the completion of the project, rest of the Lahore city would not be disturbed during the international sports events,” he added.

The Punjab Sports Minister said the project would also resolve security issue on the occasion of international sports competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “The hotel will be built as per the SOPs of ICC and international sports organisations. We are making all arrangements for quick completion of 5-star hotel where a sports museum will also be constructed,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Col Ashfaq of PCB, Azhar Hashmi, Additional Secretary Finance Department Nadia Saqib, Dr Farrukh of P&D Department, GM ECSP Javed Lodhi, PPP Cell P&D Board Mariam Naseer, Resident Engineer ECSP Asad Bajwa, SML CM Office Hamza, Architect M Razzaq, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officers.