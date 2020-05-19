Share:

Bahawalpur - All resources are being utilized for the eradication of locusts and anti-locusts campaign has launched with an integrated strategy. The Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry informed The Nation with reference to Anti-locust drive. While presiding over the video link meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozaib Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawal Nagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shehzad and Managing Director Cholistan Development Agency Rana Saleem Ahmed among others. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that control rooms had been set up in the offices of Deputy Commissioners of the three districts and special monitoring of 66 Union Councils adjoining Cholistan was underway.

In a single day, locusts have been eradicated by spraying on a sizable area and the concerned agencies were working on the presence of locusts in the Cholistan Desert. The Bahawalpur Division Commissioner said that a comprehensive strategy had been adopted for the eradication of locusts in collaboration with CDA, Agriculture Department, Wildlife Department and Pakistan Army. He said that the areas where locust attack had been observed would be surveyed to assess the damage and steps would be taken to provide relief to the farmers.