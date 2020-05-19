PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the provincial government has reduced fares of public transport by 18 to 25 per cent after the petroleum prices were reduced last month.
The advisor informed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued instructions that the transport authority should take all steps to implement the decision in this regard.
He expressed these views while briefing the media here on Monday.
The advisor informed that a fresh list of the fares was issued by the provincial government after the petroleum prices were reduced adding that the violators will be severely punished.
He informed that the SOPs have been circulated and social distancing would be ensured during travel. He added that people will board vehicles from the back doors and exit from the front doors necessary distance between the passengers will be ensured.
He also said that only those vehicles having permits would be allowed which will be parked stop at a distance of 5 meters from each other at marked places so that there would be no rush, adding temperature of all bus drivers and crew members should be checked prior to starting their duty besides wear masks and gloves. The conductor will sanitize hands of passengers, he informed.
Ajmal Wazir stated that driver of the vehicle will not carry more passengers than the prescribed limit, adding that air-conditioning and heating will not be allowed inside passenger buses besides the SOPs would be displayed in Urdu in passenger vehicles for the awareness of passengers.
All passengers must wear masks before boarding the vehicle and no one will be allowed without a mask and use marked seat in order to minimize the risks of corona spread, he informed.
While talking about those affected by the lockdown, the Advisor said that funds were being distributed among deserving people adding that the entire cabinet was on ground to protect the people from corona.