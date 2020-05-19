Share:

Attock - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that one million youth had become part of the Tiger Force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was an ample proof that youth had confidence in the PTI led government.

He stated this while addressing the participants of orientation session of COVID- 19 Relief Tiger Force on Monday. On the occassion Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , ADC Zaigham Nawaz , AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara , Malik Khurram Ali Khan were also present.

Usman Dar said that Tiger Force was actively playing its role in implementation of the SOPs to prevent virus spread and providing relief to the masses, while extending a helping hand in Ehsas Kafalat Profram.

He said that the Tiger Force would also ensure peace and assist the local administration to organise Eid congregations under the SOPs laid down by the government to prevent the spread of viral disease.

He said that youth were precious asset of the nation and the prime minister Khan had released special funds of Rs 100 billion to empower them under the Kamyab Jawan Program launched across the country.

The SAPM said that registration of one million youth in a very short time, proved that the volunteers wanted to work for the prosperity and development of the country.

He said that during the holy month of Ramazan, almost 100,000 volunteers of Tiger Force had performed their duties relentlessly.

He said that the volunteers would collect data of unemployed youth at union council level as the government was chalking out a comprehensive plan to give opportunities to them specially those who were skilled.

On the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that volunteers were serving the nation in this time of desperate need and hailed Usman Dar for leading the force.

He said that 65 percent of our population consisted of the youth and said that almost 35 percent volunteers were females, which showed that females of the country were by all means as committed to serve Pakistan as the male.

He lauded the role of Usman Dar for giving idea to Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing the Tiger Force.

Earlier DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar in his welcome address said that in the district, 8,213 volunteers had been registered including 400 females and all the volunteers had been given basic orientation about volunteerism and said that these volunteers would prove helpful in any emergency.