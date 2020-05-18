Share:

LAHORE-TECNO Mobiles has finally activated its “TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer” to double your Eid happiness. This CSR activity unveiled by TECNO is full of surprises. The promotional ambassador of this campaign is Alizeh Shah, a celebrated television celebrity of Pakistan. The stirring campaign includes various discount offers, cash back offers, online lucky draws and many more exciting gift hampers. TECNO’s latest budget-friendly smartphones: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite would also be available on exclusive discount prices during this Ramazan activity. To avail these exclusive discounts all you have to do is to purchase TECNO handset and get a cash back of Rs 1000 starting from May 16th till 24th. After making the purchase you would be required to give your details in the promotional flyer to get an entry ticket for the Online Lucky Draw, giving you a chance to win exciting surprises like, motorcycles, LED TV, latest Camon 15 Pro andPouvoir 4, washing machines, microwaves and many more.