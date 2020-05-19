Share:

The Muslim month of Ramzan, celebrated across the Muslim world, is a universal source of blessing. The Islamic calendar, basing itself on the lunar system, symbolises the reflection of the power of love and piety.

Every month in the Islamic calendar brings a unique perspective in the human and spiritual realms. The month of Ramzan has its scaffolding in the idea of fasting.

Fasting has an enormous significance in Islamic history. When Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stayed in the Cave of Saur, where a spider was commanded to form a web for his protection, he fasted for three days. Similarly, Muslims fasted for a long time during Shaab-e-Abi Talib, where they had to eat leaves to counter hunger.

To keep that spirit alive, Muslims of the world fast for the entire month of Ramzan, in order to keep resilience and patience. From dawn to dusk, they refrain from eating or drinking, and engage in prayers along with reciting the Holy Quran.

There is even more emphasis on cleanliness in Ramzan. Any act of dedication towards a good cause, for instance students studying hard for their exams, carries even more magnitude in the holy month.

The Iftar time, which typically features dishes like pakoras and dahi bhallas, not only signifies the culmination of the fast, it also symbolises the unity inherent to Islam.

The family comes together to eat at the same time on the same table, in unison with the entire Muslim world breaking their fasts with the Maghrib azaan, in turn strengthening the ummah. Similar unity is demonstrated by the household while performing Maghrib and Isha, along with the Taraavi prayers in Ramzan.

An average Muslim household has its routine in synch where everything from prayers, to watching Ramzan shows on television is done together. Everything from the dining room to the TV lounge has a different feel altogether during Ramzan. The families eats and prostrates together, sharing the same routine as the Muslim brethren in their country. And the rest of the Muslim world follows identical routines based on the lunar cycles in their areas.

This annual month-long unification of the Muslim world is what the true spirit of Ramzan is. Not only does the holy month reconnect us with our spiritual selves, it helps us reconnect with one another.

This sense of unity helps us feel the pains of others, and what they have to endure. This is even more pertinent during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, let’s demonstrate the spirit of Ramzan by helping out those who need it the most.