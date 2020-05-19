Share:

The development comes after three US planes were spotted near Russia’s borders with the Baltic States at the end of April. According to local media, an RC-135W, a P-8A Poseidon and a Beechcraft RC-12X Guardrail spent long hours flying close to Russian territory.

A US Boeing P-8A Poseidon has conducted a reconnaissance mission near the coast of Syria, where a Russian military base is located, reports the flight monitoring data website PlaneRadar. According to the website, the patrol aircraft took off from NATO’s Sigonella Air Base located on Italy’s island of Sicily. It then headed to Syria, where it flew near the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia for more than half an hour.

​The base was built in 2015 when Russia began its military campaign against terrorist groups such as Daesh* and the Al-Nusra Front* at the request of Syria's authorities. The base is the most heavily defended Russian military facility abroad. It has a contingent of fighter aircraft as well as S-400 air defence systems.

The development comes after a similar reconnaissance flight was conducted near the base at the end of April and another one near Russia's borders with the Baltic States.

