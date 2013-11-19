TOKYO - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Monday hosted the media orientation at its Yorii Plant of the Saitama Factory (in Yorii-machi, Osato-gun, Saitama, Japan). The orientation was open house and was attended by media delegations around the world including Pakistan.

Designed under the concept of "producing the world's cleanest products at the world's cleanest plant," the people-friendly and environmentally-responsible Yorii Plant strives to become the world's top class energy saving plant through the adoption of Honda's most advanced production technologies and establishment of a highly efficient production system.

At the Yorii Plant, which features innovative technologies and will lead Honda plants around the world, Honda will further increase the efficiency of its production system through centralized production.

Honda will continue delivering products which fulfill the needs of customers in each region, with speed, affordability and low CO2 emissions by evolving technologies and know-how cultivated at Yorii Plant to other new Honda plants which will soon begin operation in countries such as Mexico, China, and Brazil.