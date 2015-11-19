KHYBER AGENCY - Two volunteer of pro-government Tauheed-ul-Islam (TI) got injured when an explosive device planted by unknown persons near the TI centre went off here at Nari Baba, the bordering area of Tirha Valley of Khyber Agency, official sources said yesterday.

The political administration sources said the two fighters identified as Said Anwar and Sajid were on their routine watch duties when they were hit by heavy intensity bomb hidden near their sanctuary wounding them seriously.

The injured were shifted to nearest health centre for medical treatment, sources said. No one claimed responsibility of the blast however since long TI and banned Bara base Lashkar-e-Islam (LI) have been scuffling for the hold of area.

Meanwhile, in another incident a woman and her son got injured when a hand grenade burst inside a house here at Karamna area of tehsil Landi Kotal, administration sources said.

The Khasadar sources said a hand grenade stored inside the residency of Shehzad Khan exploded, wounding his wife and son identified as Marjareen.

Soon after the happen, the local tribesmen moved to the spot and shifted the wounded to Agency Headquarter Hospital Landi Kotal for medical aid, locals said.

After providing first aid, the patients were referred to Peshawar hospital due to precarious condition, hospital said.