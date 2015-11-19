LAHORE - Rafi Peer’s four-day 14th Youth Performing Arts Festival will start today (Thursday).

This was announced Usman Peer Zada, Aleena Peerzada, Imran Peer Zada and Tasleem Peer Zada in a joint press briefing held on Wednesday.

They said that true to Rafi Peer's manifesto of promoting arts and the artists of Pakistan, in 2002 a new dimension was added to its network of festivals by staging an amateur performing arts activity drawing on talent from around Lahore. This year saw what began in 1999 as a small theatre camp dedicated to youth performances, emerge as a full-blown festival in its own right, as the first Youth Performing Arts Festival.

The Youth Performing Arts Festival is similar in style and format to the World Performing Arts Festival. In Pakistan, it has emerged as an important platform for artistic growth and learning. It has become an integral festival for the Youth, inspiring by its spirit many smaller youth festivals throughout the country, as well as a multitude of inter-college activities.

The YPAF remains one of the first and only platforms for performing young artists to compete at a national and international level. The Youth Award has become synonymous with the discernment of excellence, bestowing honor upon its recipient, while also fostering the spirit of quality and competition. These awards are used to encourage and challenge the young people of our nation to be fearlessly ambitious.

The youth of today are highly energized and confident, striving to create a niche with their distinctive talents. Since its inception, the Youth Performing Arts Festival has aimed to support artistic expression, promoting young performers to nurture their link to culture and traditional arts.

Over the years, the YPAF has played host to local and international performers from around the globe, in the field of dance, theatre, music, film and puppetry. The event creates a progressive platform where performers who have delighted thousands on stage, come together with an eager audience to highlight Pakistan's art culture.

Through this grand celebration of diverse artistic mediums and traditions we hope to engender a spirit of oneness and compassion in our young people. With this high aim in mind we embark on the creation of the 14th Youth Performing Arts Festival and ask you to join hands with us, in supporting these exceptional young people and their unique artistic voice.