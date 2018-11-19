Share:

KHAIRPUR - Shah Abdul Latif University conducted pre-entry test for master programmes on Sunday.

According to media coordinator Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar, more than 1,000 graduates appeared in entry test for about 800 vacant seats in master programmes.

SALU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Registrar, Deans of all Faculties, Vice President SALUTA Prof Dr Ghulam Mohiuddin Veesar and General Secretary SALUTA Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro visited the test venue and monitored the arrangements for smooth, fair and transparent conduct of entry test. Speaking to media personnel, Dr Parveen Shah said that providing conducive, innovative and peaceful learning environment was her top priority. She told that people had shown trust in SALU and we would never let the trust of our people down. Prof Dr Parveen Shah lauded the efforts of Director Admissions Nazeer Mangnejo, Director Student Affairs Syed Mehdi Shah, Media Coordinator and his section, District Government, Law Enforcing Agencies and entire team of SALU. She extended thanks to SALUTA for cooperation.

Meanwhile, SALU media coordinator Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar announced that the Institute of Chemistry is going to organise one-day national seminar on “Nano thin Films and their applications as Biosensors”.

The seminars will be organised tomorrow and will be inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah. Notable scholars Prof Dr Muhammad Mazhar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Prof Dr Raza Shah (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will deliver key note speeches. Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Meritorious Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur and Director Institute of Chemistry Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Arain will also speak on the occasion.