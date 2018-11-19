Share:

NEW DELHI:- At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday after a passenger bus skidded off the road and falls into a gorge in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said. The accident took place near Damta in Uttarkashi district, about 100 km north of the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. “In a tragic road accident here today 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus skidded off road and fell into a 150-feet gorge,” a local government official said.

“The injured were immediately removed to nearest medical facility and the critically injured were airlifted to Dehradun.” Following the accident locals and police teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work.