Share:

Islamabad - As many as 18 non-career diplomats were appointed ambassadors on political basis during 2013 to 2016. According to official data, after July 2013, Lt Gen (R) Ahsan Azhar Hayat was appointed ambassador in Amman.

Major Gen (R) Wajahat Ali Mufti was posted ambassador to Kyiv. Zamir Akram was posted in Geneva, while Haroon Shaukat was sent to Ankara. In 2014, Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia was appointed ambassador in Tripoli, Brig (R) Zareef Malik in Brunei, Rafat Mandi in Madrid, and Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Yousaf was posted in Sarajevo as ambassador.

In 2014, Shahzad Ahmed was appointed ambassador to Doha. Jalil Abbas Jillani was sent to in Washington, Major Gen (R) Syed Shakil Hussain to Colombo, Lt Gen (R) Agha Umer Farooq to Abuja, Major Gen (R) Raza Muhammad to Port Louis and Lt Gen (R) Shafaat Ullah was appointed to Amman, in the year 2015.

Javed Malik was posted as ambassador to Bahrain in January 2016 while Major Gen (R) Tariq Rashid Khan was appointed ambassador to Bandar Seri Begawan during the same year. The ambassadors and high commissioners are posted to different missions with approval of the Prime Minister. The agreement from the receiving government is sought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Once the agreement is accorded, credentials of the ambassador-designate are prepared.

Afterwards, the newly-appointed ambassador calls upon the leadership of the country and proceeds to his or her place of posting. The entire process may take from one month to 4 months as the agreements process depends upon different timelines followed by different countries.

Political ambassadors usually get two years’ initial contract term. However, their stay in the mission can be increased or decreased by the competent authority due to exigencies of service.

Presently, 18 ambassadors are serving on contract basis.

Masood Khalid is serving in Beijing since 2010; Dr Maleeha Lodhi in New York; Kamran Shafi in Havana, Tariq Azim in Ottawa and Nadir Chaudhry is serving in Rabat since 2015. Lt Gen (R) Salim Nawaz has been serving in Sarajevo since 2016, while Syed Adil Gilani in Belgrade.

Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham Bin Siddique has been in Riyadh, Major Gen (R) Shahid Ahmad Hashmat in Colombo; Major Gen (R) Jaunaid Rehmat has been serving as ambassadors since 2017.

Vice Admiral (R) Waseem Akram was sent to Male, Major Gen (R) Sajid Iqbal to Tripoli; Air Marshal (R) Rashid Kamal to Damascus, Ali Jehangir Siddiqi to USA, Qazi Khalilullah to Moscow, and Major Gen (R) Ahmed Kingravi is serving in Abuja since 2018 on contract basis.

Presently, 5 ambassadors in different countries are serving on extension granted to them on political basis after completion of their service tenures.

Masood Khalid has completed his contract tenure and is on extension till December. After completion of his tenure, Ambassador Kamran Shafi is on extension till August 2019. Dr Maleeha Lodhy is on UN extension till February 2019. Tariq Azim Khan is on extension till September 2019. Nadir Chaudhri has completed his contract tenure and is on extension till October 23, 2019.

The appointment of non-career persons on one of the most lucrative and influential posts has been a cause of unrest among career officers of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Many believe that the appointment of nonprofessional and untrained persons as the head of embassy or consulate is one of the major reasons of Pakistan’s failure on diplomatic front.