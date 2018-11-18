Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were booked for allegedly extorting money from a doctor under death threats, blaming him for giving funds to terrorists on Sunday.

According to the FIR, two CTD officials including Zulfiqar Ali and M Akram came to the clinic of Dr Bilal. They told him: “We’ve arrested a terrorist who states that you give funds to terrorists.” They added: “Soon, we’ll arrest you and your brother, and kill both of you in an encounter.” They then demanded Rs4 million as extortion money from the doctor, and received Rs500,000 in advance.

They asked the doctor to give them the remaining Rs3.5 million in a few days. Dr Bilal called on District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar, informed him about the CTD personnel, and also showed him recordings of the phone calls Zulfiqar had made to him to demand the remaining extortion money. A case was registered against the accused on the orders of the DPO.