rawalpindi - The police in a crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 24 lawbreakers including four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and three Court Absconders (CAs) besides recovering 8965 grams charras, 78 litres liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore each with 17 rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Kamran for the possession of 1260 grams charras. Kahuta police rounded up Azam and recovered 1400 grams charras. Mandra police apprehended Nadeem on the recovery of 1300 grams charras. New Town police conducted a raid and seized 1200 grams charras while Ratta Amral police rounded up Numan with 1200 grams charras. Similarly, Pirwadhai police on a tip-off, raided different areas and arrested Abdullah for the possession of 1120 grams charras, Adil for the possession of 800 grams charras and Zafar on the recovery of 300 grams charras. The police have arrested three suspected dacoits and recovered three pistols, 30 bore each with 15 rounds from their possession. According to a spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Tanki Ground, Khayaban area in its jurisdiction and rounded up three suspected dacoits namely Ahmed Khan, Naimatullah and Muhammad Faizan and recovered three pistols 30 bore each with 15 rounds from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Pirwadhai police netted Aurangzeb for the possession of 20 litres liquor. Banni police arrested Naveed and seized 10 litres liquor and Kamran was sent behind the bars for the possession of 8 litres liquor. Other accused were booked for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor. Meanwhile, Kahuta, Murree, Gungmandi, New Town and Kalar Syedan police on the directives of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan conductedraids in different areas during the last 24 hours and arrested four POs and three CAs.