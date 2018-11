Share:

LAHORE - M Abid/Waqas Malik and Murtaza brothers reached the semifinals of the 3rd Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship after defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at PLTA courts on Sunday. In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza had to struggle hard to beat Abdaal Haider/Ahmad Chaudhary by 6-1, 4-6, 10-4. Abid/Waqas comfortable outpaced Yousaf Khalil/M Shoaib by 6-1, 7-5. Ahmad Babar/Omer Babar also faced tough resistance from Usman Rafiq/Heera Ashiq before winning their encounter by 6-3, 4-6, 10-8. In 45 plus semifinal, Rashid Mailk/Maj Adnan outlasted Arif Feroz/Shakeel Ahmad 6-4, 6-4. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Rashid/Adnan tamed spirited pair of Brig Manzoor and Asad Warraich by 6-4, 6-3. Israr Gul/Jahanzeb Khan thrashed Mehboob Khan/Pervaiz 6-1, 6-1. In seniors 40 plus final, Fayyaz Khan/Ashar Ali Khan beat Arif Feroz/Shakeel Ahmad 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. In 60 plus seniors doubles, Dr Naveed/Rai Zahid Zafer trounced Maj Saeed/Mubin Malik 6-1, 6-0 and Waqar Nisar/M Babar tamed Brig Ghazenfer/Gul Hameed 6-3, 6-4. In U-12 pre-quarters, Bilal Asim, Saeed Suleman, Ahmad Nael, Asad, Waleed Javaid, Hussnain Ali and Ahtesham Humayun registered victories. In U-14 quarters, Hamid Israr, Hassan Ali, Abdul Hanan and Farman Shakeel carved out victories. In U-14 doubles quarterfinals, Hamid Israr/Abdul Hanan, Ali Talha/Abu Baker and Farman Shakeel/Hassan Ali emerged as winners. in U-10 quarterfinals, Abu Bakar, Ameer Mazari and Hamza Ali Rizwan were winners.–Staff Reporter