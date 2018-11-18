Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 68 adhoc women medical officers (WMOs) of Grade 17 have been terminated from jobs by the Sialkot District Health Authority here. These WMOs were posted at different THQ hospitals, rural health centres (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs) in district's all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

The officials concerned of the District Health Authority Sialkot informed that 68 adhoc WMOs have been terminated from jobs after the appointment of regular women medical officers (WMOs) through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

According some terminated WMOs, the sacked adhoc WMOs had been serving the department for the past several years and instead of adjusting them in healthcare facilities in other areas of the district, they have been terminated from service.

The affected adhoc WMOs have expressed grave concern over the critical situation, termed their termination "unjustified".

They urged the Punjab government to adjust them at other suitable posts in the district.

They claimed that several posts have been lying vacant since long in THQ hospitals, RHCs and BHUs where they had worked.

"It is great pity on the part of the district government that instead adjusting their services against these vacant posts, they were terminated from jobs," they argued.

The District Health department officials, however, said that the services of adhoc WMOs have been terminated according to the rules and regulations after postings of regular WMOs made purely on the recommendations by the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Dr Nazia, a regular Grade 17 WMO said that she belonged to Hafizabad has been transferred from Hafizabad hospital to Daska THQ Hospital, as there are several vacant posts were available there.

A Gujranwala based Dr Salma said that she has been transferred and posted at Pasrur THQ Hospital as regular WMO.

Daska based Dr Sundas said that she has been transferred and posted at Pasrur THQ hospital as regular WMO, while several seats were lying vacant at Daska Civil Hospital as well. They said "we have to travel long on a daily basis" to reach hospitals they are posted at.

The affected regular WMOs have urged senior high-ups of the Punjab Health Department to review the transfer and posting policy and pot them at their hometowns' hospitals against the posts lying vacant.

They also appealed for "mercy", in this regard.

After the appointment of the regular WMOs by the Punjab Public Service Commission, the local district health authorities in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, have appointed and posted local regular WMOs in other districts due to which they are much perturbed due to their inter-district transfers and postings in these districts.

JUNIOR FOREIGN DIPLOMATS

A delegation of thirty-one junior foreign diplomats (from 22 friendly countries) will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Monday (today), under the supervision of Pakistan Foreign Service Academy.

SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan told the newsmen that the foreign diplomats will discuss in details matters of mutual interest during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here.

Flanked by the senior officials of the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy, the foreign diplomats will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.