LAHORE - Ahmed Baig annexed the title of 8th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship, which concluded here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

A victory of this prestige and honor and lucrative in terms of the prize on offer is not something new for him but in the process, he does leave behind many champions in disarray and anguish. And the most affected one was his golfing mate Zohaib Asif from DHA, Karachi, who had to concede the title without offering any resistance.

Not that Zohaib played poorly, it was the awesome form displayed by Ahmed Baig that made him fearsome and a golfer of might. During the three rounds, Ahmed had a score of 65 on the first day, a national record breaking 60 on the second day and again a 66 on the final day.

The aggregate adds up to 191, twenty five under par, a score that reflects perfection of the level once shown by the world renowned Tiger Woods during his hey days and also visible was command in application of golfing skills that any world class champion would love to emulate. The PGF must immediately induct him as a golf professional without subjecting him to qualifying tests.

Another significant feature is that he had only one bogie on the closing 18th hole where he suffered as he attempted to hit a two on shot on the par 5, closing hole and landed in the water. During the course of the three days, Ahmed had 26 birdies which again is a record for any golf championship in Pakistan. For this glorified performance, Ahmed picked up the CNS title and a five marla plot in Islamabad made possible by the Pakistan Navy Organisation and a sponsor.

Zohaib Asif of Islamabad ended up as runner-up with a gross aggregate score of 219 while Zunair Aleem Khan of Defence Raya bagged third position with gross 220 and Ashiq Hussain of Multan secured fourth position with gross 223. In net category, Mohsen Zafar of Gymkhana won the first net prize with a score of net 215 while second net was won by Dr Aleem ur Rehman of Gymkhana with 214 net and Umair Butt of Royal Palm claimed the third net with score 215.

In ladies category, the first gross was won by Parkha Ijaz Khan of Defence Raya while Rimsha Ijaz Khan of Defence Raya was second and Hamna Amjad of PAF, Skyview third. The first net was clinched by Ana James Gill of Royal Palm while Zaib-un-Nisa of Royal Palm bagged second and Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison third position. The senior amateurs’ title went to Col M Shafi of Garrison, second position went to Mian Nusrat Wasim of Defence Raya and third to Tariq Mehmood of Garrison. In seniors net category, Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar of Royal Palm was first, Dr Hamid Awan of Gymkhana second and Zafar Iqbal of Defence Raya third.

The invitational title was won by Murad A Khan of Defence Raya while Maj Haroon Shafiq of Defence Raya was second and Col Zaheer Dawood of Defence Raya third. In invitational net category, the winner was Rear Admiral Ahmed Saeed of Navy, the runner-up was Yasir of Defence Raya and third position holder was Taimur Abbasi of Defence Raya. The nearest to the pin winner was Syed Yasser Akber and the longest drive was hit by Brig Haroon Malik. The prizes were distributed by Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, HI(M), Vice Chief of Naval Staff, in the presence of Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, HI(M), and Commodore Naimatullah, Station Commander, Pakistan Navy. Commodore Naimatullah said that this championship will continue to be held with the support of sponsors.