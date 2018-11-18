Share:

Motorbikes make a significant proportion of vehicles on the road of Pakistan. And the commuters on bikes rarely adhere to the traffic laws. One of the grossly violated traffic rules is the use of the helmet. The district authorities in Rawalpindi proved the saying “necessity is the mother of invention” by coming up with an innovative idea “No helmet, no petrol” to ensure that the bikers adhere to wearing of helmets. The owners of fuel stations were instructed not to sell petrol to violators. The innovative idea seems a better approach to convince the motorcyclist on wearing helmets.

Earlier, the traffic police in Punjab started imposing hefty fines on violators of traffic rules. Most of the violators happened to be motorcyclists. However, the initiative of the traffic police was criticised for the fact that the police failed to take the financial status of the bikers into consideration.

Nonetheless, the initiative of district authorities is simple and effective. The staff of fuel stations in the city will also take part in an awareness campaign to make the riders realise the benefits of wearing helmets.

Motorcycle accidents account for a large proportion of road accidents in Pakistan. And the riders run a high risk of severe injuries and deaths because they frequently violate helmets rules. Such disasters do not harm the individuals only. These mishaps are also a significant public health concern placing economic stress on the healthcare system. However, using helmets reduce both motorcycle-related injuries, especially head injuries that often the time proves fatal.

The government has already taken some positive initiatives in convincing the public to use helmets; the free distribution of helmets among bikers, and awareness campaigns on the importance of helmets. However, these did not prove much useful. But, the innovative idea of Rawalpindi district authorities will help in reducing the helmet rule violations. The government should introduce this policy in other cities and ensure more extensive enforcement of this move.