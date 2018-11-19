Share:

GN RUSSIA - A bizarre sea creature has been caught in Russian waters. Fisherman Roman Fedortsov has shared video on his Twitter account of the creature as it turns its face inside-out in a manner reminiscent of a monster from one of Ridley Scott’s Alien movies.

The creature resembles a legless centipede.

Mr Fedortsov, who makes weird sounds with his voice as he shows off the creature in his video, says, “If this creature could scream, I think it would scream like this…” Twitter users were in a mix of shock and awe of the creature. “Where did you find such horror?” one woman tweeted. Another user labelled it “absolutely terrifying”. The angler fishes mostly in the Barents Sea, off the northern coasts of Russia, which opens into the Arctic Ocean but he also travels to other parts of the world, including the Atlantic Ocean, off Africa.

Many of the creatures he finds live in the so-called ‘twilight zone’, 200 to 1000 metres below the surface of the sea, of which less than 0.05 per cent has so far been explored by humans.

Last month, Australian researchers made their own discovery after finding a deep-sea cucumber known as a “headless chicken monster” in the Southern Ocean off East Antarctica “Some of the footage we are getting back from the cameras is breath-taking, including species we have never seen in this part of the world,” Australian Antarctic Division Program leader Dr Dirk Welsford said. Enypniastes eximia has only been seen in the Gulf of Mexico previously and was captured in the Southern Ocean by cameras developed by the Australian Antarctic Division.