ISLAMABAD : Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Abdul Ghiyas Paracha has said that the association is awaiting for the commerce ministry approval to start importing 22kg weight CNG cylinders and latest Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) compatible kits. Talking to APP he said the approval was pending with the ministry for import of highly efficient lightweight 22kg and 45kg CNG cylinders and EFI kits which could be used in 660cc to 3,000cc vehicles. Parach expressed the hope that the government would soon look into the long-pending demand of the association and give the awaited go-ahead signal for the import, which give a new life to the CNG industry. The lightweight cylinders would have the same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG cylinders, he said adding that the new technology would be easy in handling and useful in fuel consumption, which would give better mileage.

"It will be cost-effective as compared to the increased prices of vehicles. However, price of new cylinders and kits will be determined after their import," he said in reply to a query. “The latest equipment will be highly beneficial for the CNG consumers as it will help achieve 8% to 10% more mileage from their vehicles, thereby reducing fuel expenses,” Paracha claimed.