ISLAMABAD - Sheroz Khan of Wapda broke the national record in high jump to clinch gold medal in the 49th National Athletics Championship 2018 (Men & Women) which concluded here on Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Sheroz, the golden boy, rewrote his name in the history books by breaking the 18-year old national record. It was Sheroz’ day, who earned praises almost every official and players on the occasion and especially from his department Wapda. Naeem-ul-Haq was chief guest and he also with AFP Chief Akram Sahi hugged the record-holder champion and congratulated him. Naeem-ul-Haq was very impressed with the outstanding performances of the athletes and he especially lauded Sheroz for his record.

Talking to The Nation, Sheroz attributed his victory to entire nation and said: “It is the result of my parent’s prayers, my coaches’ hard work and federation’s sheer confidence in my abilities, which helped me achieve this feat. It is just beginning and if provided with opportunities and national representation in international meets, I will never disappoint my country and federation and will give my 100 percent to win medals for my country. The SAG is just round the corner and I believe it will be best stage for me to earn glories for my country in Nepal.”

The last day saw Army regaining their supremacy in the men’s category and became champions once again. It was very much clear that for the time being, there is no one, not even Wapda, who are spending heavily on the local talent, who could dare to challenge Army. The soldiers won 16 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals with total 452 points. Archrivals Wapda secured 6 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze medals with total 306 points while the third place was won by PAF, who earned 1 gold and 4 bronze medals with total 75.5 points. Wapda females once again continued their dominance and ensured the women’s trophy remained in their hands. They won 14 gold, 13 silver and 5 bronze medals with total 416 points to grab top spot. Army bagged 6 gold, 8 silver and 3 bronze medals with total 258 points to win second position while HEC girls landed third spot with total 1 gold and 11 bronze medals with total 107 points.

It was a wonderful afternoon and perfect day for the athletes to showcase their skills on final day and earn appreciation from the respectable crowd along with the top management of the federation. In high jump, Sheroz Khan of Wapda grabbed gold with new national record of 2.07. Wapda’s Shafqat Abbas bagged second spot with 1.93 and Azmat of PAF won bronze with 1.93.

Advisor to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while Pakistan Athletics Federation (AFP) President Maj Gen (R) M Akram Sahi, HI(M), SI(M), Secretary M Zafar and Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) President Brig (R) Sultan Satti and others were also present on the grand concluding ceremony.

Sharing his views, Naeem-ul-Haq said: “I am highly impressed with the potential shown by the athletes and let me assure all that the government will not only lend a helping hand to all, but also release special funds for the AFP. We will ensure that Pakistani athletes will take part in the mega sports like Olympics, Asian Games and world mega championships.

“We will provide funds, facilities and every possible assistance to ensure medals come thick and fast. I want to congratulate AFP President Gen Sahi for his and his team’s efforts to make this mega event a success. I would also like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Sheroz Khan, who broke the national record,” Naeem concluded.