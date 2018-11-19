Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given a hint that he may step down from his post.

According to details, after some consultation with his aides, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly will tender his resignation to Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

Sources privy to the matter informed NNI that Bizenjo was aiming for funds and other political gains under the pretext of his resignation announcement.

Further, the speaker wished to employ people of his choice on the position of Chief Minister’s Special Assistant, the sources added.

On contrary, the leader of Balochistan Awami Party complained that he had been sidelined as a Speaker and a member of his own party on every other matter.

“As a member of the Provincial Assembly, I will be able to serve my people and the province in a far better way,” he said, adding that by retaining the post of a Speaker, “I do not want to be a burden on Balochistan.” Moreover, he announced to hold a Press conference on the matter very soon.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan reiterated that designations did not mean anything to him and he believes in serving the public.

It is worth mentioning that on August 16, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was a joint candidate of Balochistan Awami Party and six other parties for the Speakership of Balochistan Assembly.

NO PROJECTS INITIATED IN PAST: JAM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday regretted that no major welfare projects were initiated for Balochistan in the past, however, now the government is putting up efforts for the provision of basic facilities to the people.

According to details, the chief minister was speaking at a ceremony of laptop distribution among students. He said that “none of the scheme is useful, unless its benefits are channelized to the masses.”

There are several projects which were launched in the province, but were never concluded, “because development schemes here have always been marred by nepotism, everyone wants to award the contract to his own contractor, thus any scheme could not be materialized,” he resented.

Urging to alter the mechanism, Kamal said that it is unlikely to behold the completion of any project until a change is brought into the procedure of awarding contracts.

He said that “students are the future of Pakistan and they have to play their part for the development and progress of the country.”

Two days earlier, Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa inaugurated Pakistan’s first ever Astro Turf cricket stadium in Chaman, Balochistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Commander Southern Command said that the time of progress has begun in Balochistan and many other development projects are in the pipeline for the uplift of the province.