ISLAMABAD - Ramna police has recovered 530 cans of beer and 100 bottles of wine during raid at a house in sector G-11, said the police. Besides this, 14 outlaws were also held from various areas of the city. The police said that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. A team led by SP (Saddar) Umer Khan including DSP Shalimar Circle Abdul Razzaq and SHO Ramana police station Inspector Jamshed Khan raided the house of a bootlegger Malik Al-Tamash in sector G-11. The police team recovered 530 cans of beer, 100 bottles of wine and arrested Haibet Khan besides impounding a vehicle used for supplying wine. Another accused identified as Akhtar was also arrested by Ramana police for the possession of 250 gram heroin.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police arrested Irfan Masih for the possession of 360 gram hashish. Bhara Kahu police arrested Owais for the possession of 1.070 kilogram hashish and Shahid Iqbal for the possession of 20 litre liquor. Margalla police arrested Kaleem Salamat and recovered 18 cans of beer from him while Karachi Company police nabbed Raza for the possession of 420 gram hashish. Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police nabbed Farhad for the possession of a 30 bore pistol while Industrial Area police nabbed Saud besides the recovery of 51 bottles of wine from him. Sabzi Mandi police nabbed Noor Khan for the possession of 450 gram hashish while Khanna police held Hasnain for the possession of a pistol. Nilore police arrested Ali Shah and recovered 262 gram hashish while Tarnol police recovered a stolen car (LOD-4336) from Azhar. Sihala police nabbed Sohrab and Abdullah for their alleged involvement in a theft case. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.