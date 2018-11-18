Share:

I would like to invite the government of Pakistan on paying attention on the very rising and the worst issue that is increasing at a very fast rate in Pakistan, which is child labor. More than 12.5 million children are involved in child labor. Pakistan labor force survey, 2014-15 showed that of those children between 10 and 14 years active in child labor, 61 percent were boys and 88 percent came from rural areas. Children in Pakistan engage in the worst forms of child labor, including in forced labor in carpet weaving, agriculture, manufacturing glass, bangles, mining coal, forced begging, use in illicit activities, street vending, work in transportation and gas stations, petrol pumps, domestic work and in bonded labor in brick kilns.

Many children face barriers to accessing education due to high rates of teacher absenteeism, inadequate facilities, lack of transportation, and the worst is corporal punishments, which may deter children from attending school. Working children continue to lack sufficient legal protections. However, children in Pakistan continue to engage in child labor in agriculture and the worst form of child labor in bounded labor. Pakistan’s laws are not completely consistent with international standards regarding child labor. Each of Pakistan’s four province has draft legislation that prohibits work for children under age 14 and hazardous work for children under age.

MUHAMMAD ARSLAN,

Lahore, November 3.