islamabad - Citizens have urged the management at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to enhance its services at testing laboratories, dialysis ward and emergency department to satisfy the visiting patients.

According to them, with proper management, the hospital administration could further improve its services in these departments to serve the patients.

They said that hospital staff should fully follow the medical SOPs at dialysis ward to protect patients from acquiring infections.

Amir Lateef, a patient said that para-medical staff deployed at testing labs and emergency department need professional training on dealing with patients and protecting them from infections of other patients.

He said that at emergency department, mostly junior doctors remained on duties while senior doctors remained busy at their private clinics.

Muhammad Ali, an attendant, said, “At least one senior doctor should accompany junior doctors at hospital emergency as they do not have adequate experience to give expert medical opinion to patients, due to which they have to turn to private hospitals for treatment.” He added sometimes doctors on duty at emergency department refused to even treat serious patients without a reason.

Kamran Baig, another patient suggested that there should be frequent surprise visits from the concerned ministry’s officials to monitor the situation and check the attitude of doctors.

He said that there should be fresh training courses for medical practitioners to improve their skills.

When contacted, an official at the hospital said senior doctors remained available at all times in the emergency department to serve the patients.

He said that over 4,000 patients visited the hospital’s OPD daily for treatment. He said that out of the total number of incoming patients, 75 percent of them were following up on checkups, while 25 percent new patients came to the OPD daily.

He said that unlike medical practices abroad, where one doctor examined five to seven patients daily, each doctor at PIMS has to examine 200 patients.

The official said that a seven to eight- member team of doctors performed duties in OPDs, including the medical officer, professor, assistant professor and post graduates besides emergency department.