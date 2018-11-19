Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director (MD) Rizwan Sherdil has directed to clean the routes for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The construction material and debris would be removed before the processions proceed.

Talking to APP, Rizwan Sherdil said that cleanliness campaign was in progress adding that sanitary staff had been deployed to perform their duties.

The officer warned that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in their duties.

Meanwhile, all government departments including TMAs, WASA, Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence directed to ensure arrangements of maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanning cameras, walk through gates on the routes of the Eid Milad.

Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes and carry the weapons, informed police spokesman.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) also finalized all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on the roads.

Additional wardens have been deployed to help facilitate the motorists.