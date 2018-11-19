Share:

KARACHI - A couple was shot dead while their daughter was critically wounded apparently over old enmity in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth locality.

According to police, the incident took place inside a victims’ house located at Lasi Goth within the limits of Sohrab Goth police station. Police said that the couple who was shot multiple times had been died at the spot while their daughter was critically wounded.

The bodies and the injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The couple included 45-year-old Zameer Ahmed, son of Yousaf and his wife as Bagh Gul, 40 while their daughter as Somar.

Police said that the incident took place when at least three armed men entered their house and opened indiscriminate fire at the victims, adding that the victims had an old enmity with their relatives in Naudero Feroz in rural Sindh and the police suspected that the incident occurred apparently over personal enmity. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.

16 suspects nabbed

Rangers and police claimed to have arrested 16 suspects during separate raids and action in various parts of the city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, eleven suspects were arrested during a series of raids conducted in parts of a city including Federal B Area, Gulberg, Clifton and Defence.

The suspects arrested were identified as Rizwan alias Ali who was affialited with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Abdul Rehman alias Dholo, Faizan, Nabeel, Hassan, Adnan, Wahaj Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Afghani, Ejaz Khan, Sher Muhammad and Basit alias Mom.

Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases street crimes, robberies and drug peddling and arms, ammunitions and drugs were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Police on Sunday arrested at least five suspects over a clash between two groups in New Town area on Sunday. Police said that a group of armed men came outside the house located at al-Riaz Society within the limits of New Town police station, adding that the armed men opened indiscriminate fire outside the residence and also disrupted law and order situation.

Hearing gunshots, the police personnel immediately reached the site and arrested five suspects. Police said that the arrested persons included the ex-college friend of Abrarul Haq, who is a son of a late leader of the religious party, adding that the armed men attacked the house after a dispute over some unexplained reasons over a phone.

The suspects arrested included Abdul Ahad, Adeel, Sher shah, Syed Daniyal and Mama Noor. The police said that the cases against them were registered while the police also recovered weapons and vehicles used in the incident.