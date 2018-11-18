Share:

Education quality in Pakistan is at abysmal level. Starting from primary education to higher education Pakistan has failed to produce effective human resource for national building. Education system of Pakistan is divided in to three broad categories: Public, Private and Madrasah system. Public education system is facing paucity of resources as 89% educational budget is allocated for salaries of teachers and staff and only 11% is left for development. Also, there is significant difference of teaching quality between public and private sector education. Students who reach university level they lack certain qualities like research-oriented approach and creativity. This situation has been aggravated by poor examination system of Pakistan. It is based on cramming approach and discourage creativity among young pupil. Taking in account of matriculation and intermediate examination; the question papers are either definition based or descriptive questions of important topics and students just cram the subject and reproduce it on answer sheets. Also, theoretical portion of science subjects consists of 85% weightage which discourage the practical approach in science subjects.

University level education also depicts the same sub-standard picture as secondary and higher secondary education. University instructors also feed students by providing certain notes to their students, assignments are full of plagiarism and there is serious crisis of research work at graduation level in universities. So, a university graduate complains about unemployment and lack of merit in country; actually, he lacks basic qualities of being a university graduate which are essential to lead the modern industry.

Let us rise to occasion and strive for an educated Pakistan. Let the future generations not say that we did not prove equal to the task.

MUHAMMAD USSAMA MAJEED,

Lahore, November 3.