rawalpindi - The Forests Department Rawalpindi South Circle has planted 978,000 saplings under Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign achieving over 181.03 percent target. Talking to APP, Conservator Forests, Rawalpindi South Circle, Saqib Mahmood informed that all out efforts were made to make the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign a success. Nearly 150,000 saplings were provided to different units of Pak Army while thousands saplings distributed among schools, colleges and health department during this season.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

The plants of different species were supplied to the citizens from the nurseries of the Forest department at eight rupees each price, he added. He said the department planted nearly 978,000 saplings during Monsoon season in South circle including Rawalpindi South, Jhelum and Chakwal districts. Divisional forest officers and other concerned had been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of a massive tree plantation was evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is a basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

The conservator said that the staff members of the department had been activated to ensure proper forestation in their respective areas which were inspected by the senior forest officers. All necessary arrangements were also made to make the Monsoon plantation program a success which continued till last month, he added. He said the Forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. The Forests contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flow and protect soil, he added.