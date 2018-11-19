Share:

KARACHI - Four people including two children were died during separate incidents in various parts of the city, here on Sunday.

According to details, two underage children died and another was wounded in a road tragedy in Surjani Town on Sunday.

Police said that the accident took place near Abdullah Morr within the remits of Surjani police station. Police said that the accident occurred when a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle. As a result of accident, two underage children died at the spot while another was wounded critically. The bodies and injured were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

The deceased were later identified as 15-year-old Abdul Harmain, son of Asif and 12-year-old Ovais, son of Yasin. Police also reached at the site after the accident and inquired about the incident. Police said that the driver of the dumper responsible for the accident had been managed to escape from the scene after the accident. The victims were the residents of Sector 7C, Surjani Town. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

Separately, a young man was electrocuted to death in Orangi Town on Sunday.

Police said that deceased was electrocuted to death near to his home located at Sector 10 near Bhatti Hotel in Orangi Town within the limits of Mominabad police station. He had been died at the spot.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to his family. Deceased was later identified as 28-year-old Mukhtiar, son of Ghulam Rasool. Police said that the victim’s family refused to lodge a case over the incident.

On the other side, an elderly man burnt to death while he was asleep at his home in Orangi Town on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place at a victim’s house located near Disco Morr in Orangi Town. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family for burial process after medico-legal formalities completed at hospital.

Police while quoting the initial investigations said that the incident took place when the deceased was asleep at his home and his bed caught fire from the mosquito coil, burning him to death. Police said that no case has been registered as the incident occurred accidently.