HAFIZABAD-The growers have expressed grave concern over the hike in the prices of fertilisers, diesel and electricity and called upon the government to withdraw the increase so as to maximise food production.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Divisional President of Kissan Board of Pakistan and Central Vice President Amanullah Chattha regretted at exorbitant prices of fertilisers.

They said that Urea prices have been increased from Rs1,300 to Rs1,800 while DAP prices have gone up to Rs3,700 from Rs2,500 per bag, which, they said, has broken the back of cultivators.

They said that it has become very difficult rather impossible for the cultivators to operate their tube-well to irrigate their crops.

They feared that the increase in the price of agricultural inputs would decrease food production, calling upon the government to take prompt and concrete steps to bring down the prices of electricity, diesel and fertilisers to relieve the growers of financial worries and mental agony.