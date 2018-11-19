Share:

NAWABSHAH - The Excised police foiled a bid to smuggle 44 kilogram heroin worth over a billion rupees to Karachi and arrested an accused on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in his office, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Abdul Waheed Thaheem told that the Excise Police stopped a suspected Karachi bound truck at National Highway Saboora check post near Sakrand area in district Nawabshah. He said that during search of truck, 44 kilogram high quality heroin hidden under the goods was recovered.

The ETO said that the recovered heroin worth over a billion rupees in international market was being transported to Karachi from where it was to be smuggled to foreign countries.

The Excise Police impounded the truck with recovered heroin, arrested the accused and after registering a case against him started an investigation.