ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court will today resume hearing in former president Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf’s petition challenging an order of a special court for establishment of a commission tasked with travelling abroad and recording his statement.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the plea wherein Musharraf’s counsel will present his arguments regarding admissibility of the petition.

Previously, the IHC dual bench had refused to issue stay order in Musharraf’s petition challenging the order of the special court for establishment of a commission.

The former president moved the court through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and cited the Special Court through its Registrar, Ministry of Interior and the Federation through Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights divisions as respondents.

It was October 15 when a special court had ordered that Musharraf’s statement in the high treason case against him would be recorded through a commission.

Musharraf challenged the order of the special court, saying that formation of a commission by the special court to record the statement was alien to Pakistan’s criminal procedure and unprecedented.

He added that purpose of section 342 Cr.P.C for the court to enter into a dialogue with the accused is violated by delegating the process of Section 342 CrPC to a commission.

“Neither the Cr.P.C nor any provisions under Criminal Law Amendment (Special Courts) Act 1976 provides for setting up of such a commission as no rationale or reasoning is provided in the impugned order for forming the commission. The impugned order is not a speaking order as required by section 24A of the General Clauses Act 1897,” said the petition.

The former president maintained that the impugned order was unconstitutional as it violated the right of the petitioner to be dealt with in accordance with law as protected by Article 4 of the Constitution, 1973.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the impugned order, as it is not provided for by the CrPC or any other law, might be declared a nullity in the eyes of the law and be set aside.He added that the said order given that it violated the petitioner’s right to be treated in accordance with the law as per Article 4 of the Constitution might be declared unconstitutional.