islamabad - Negligence on part of the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has caused the investors to lose their hard-earned money at the hands of the owners and developers of the illegal housing societies in and around the federal capital, it has been observed.

There are over 150 housing societies operating in the capital out of which over 100 are said to be illegal. Most of them lack basic amenities such as playgrounds, schools, mosques, parks and graveyards. Land of these facilities has been sold out by their developers after creating residential and commercial plots. Majority of these illegal schemes have not obtained any approval/NOC from Capital Development Authority in Islamabad, according to the CDA officials.

Some of the housing schemes don’t fall within the limits of the federal capital but these schemes are being marketed as located in Islamabad. Few of these schemes include Muhafiz Gardens, Rawat Enclave, Faisal Town, Grace Land Housing, Air Line Avenue, Pakistan Employees Housing Scheme, ICHS, Airport Avenue, Taj Residensia, Al-Kabir Town, Bin Alam City etc.

The Capital Development Authority is limited just to issue public notices to warn general public and refrain them from making any booking/purchase of plots in these un-authorized and illegal housing scheme. The Authority would verbally restrain the advertisers/developers of such schemes from misleading advertising/marketing and development of the housing schemes without NOC from Capital Development Authority.

However, the marketing/advertisement of these illegal housing projects continues thanks to negligence of the Capital Development Authority officials who let the illegal schemes flourish at the cost of citizens’ income.

As people continue to invest in these illegal societies, they earn great inconvenience in the shape of ban on utility connections.

The management of the illegal housing society would not remove the violations and Capital Development Authority would not issue NOC to the housing scheme.

The owners of the plots would not be able to get the utility connections of telephone, gas and electricity. The Capital Development Authority and the housing society operators are equally responsible for putting citizens’ investment at stake.

Some housing societies which have had their layout plans initially approved by the Capital Development Authority used that approval to sell land and later violated the terms and conditions of the layout plan resulting in cancellation of the approval.

However, by that time, the developer had sold their plots and the buyers faced difficulty.

According to Capital Development Authority officials, the city’s original master plan had no provision for private housing societies and the Capital Development Authority was solely responsible for developing residential sectors. Private housing societies were permitted for the first time in 1992 in zones II and V, and in sector E-11.

Capital Development Authority was supposed to regulate Zone II like Zone I, which is the planned urban area of the city and include sectors such as G-6, G-7, G-8, F-6, F-7 and so on.