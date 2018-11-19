Share:

JAKARTA - Indonesian men’s doubles players Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won on Sunday the final match of 2018 Hong Kong Open after trashed their Japanese rivals Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda 21-13, 21-12. In the final round held in Hong Kong Coliseum, the top-seeded Indonesian duo easily defeated the fourth-seeded Japanese players in 35 minutes. The winning pair comfortably won the first game 21-13 and second by 21-12 to clinch the title. It was the 8th international badminton titles for the Indonesian pair in the tournaments sanctioned by Badminton World Federation (BWF) so far this year. Before the Hong Kong event, Markus and Kevin won BWF international tournaments of Indonesian Masters, India Open, All England, Indonesia Open, Asian Games, Japan Open and China Open.–AFP