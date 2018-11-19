Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first meeting of the inter-provincial committee, constituted by the CCI, to resolve the contentious issue of water distribution among the provinces under Water Accord 1991, remained inconclusive and now it will meet again during the first week of December, it is learnt reliably here Sunday.

“Second meeting of the Inter-provincial committee (IPC) has been convened on 4th and 5th December to undertake the water distribution issue among the provinces,” official source told The Nation here.

The first meeting of the IPC was held, on November 15, here with Attorney General in chair. However the problem was started after the participation of the Sindh Chief Minister in the meeting. Earlier chief ministers were not part of the committee and were not supposed to attend the meeting. The provinces were represented by the concerned officials in the committee. However, Sindh has withdrawn the nomination of its adviser to the Sindh government on water and nominated Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, for the meeting.

After the participation of the CM Sindh, Irrigation Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Laghari, has requested the committee to postpone the meeting. According to Punjab irrigation minister, since Sindh CM is attending the meeting therefore all the other CMs should also be provided an opportunity to attend the meeting.

Now the interprovincial committee has invited all the chief ministers, and asked all the provinces to submit their briefing on the water distribution under Water Accord 1991 during two days meeting to be held on December 4 and 5, said the source. IRSA has also been asked to provide the record of all the distribution under the Water Accord 1991.

Sindh is against the distribution of water under 3 tier formula and wants distribution should be under Para-2 of the water accord.

During the PML (N) government the Council of Common Interests (CCI) constituted an inter-provincial committee headed by Attorney General of Pakistan and comprising the provincial representatives. The committee was tasked to look into the current issues of availability of water and its distribution in the country and present its recommendations for consideration to the CCI.

Sindh has shown concerns on the existing distribution of water resources of Indus waters and termed it a gross violation of the Water Apportionment Accord 1991. According the Sindh’s stance since the approval of Water Accord in 1991 by the CCI, the province had not been getting its share of water.

Sindh is of the view that without referring the matter to CCI, IRSA has granted exemption from water shortage to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According the Sindh the existing 3-tier formula adopted by IRSA for distribution of Indus Waters is not part of Water Accord.

In case the Sindh demand for water distribution under para-2 was adopted by IRSA during the water shortage season, it will increase Sindh’s share by one percent while the share of Punjab will be reduced by 8 percent, said the source.